New books at the Enterprise Public Library

America's Test Kitchen, The Complete America's Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook 2001-2021, nonfiction;

Erin E. Adams, Jackal, fiction;

Jussi Adler-Olsen, The Shadow Murders, fiction;

David Baldacci, Long Shadows, fiction;

Antony Beever, Russia: Revolution and Civil War, 1917-1921, nonfiction;

Mark Bergen, Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside Youtube's Chaotic Rise to World Domination, nonfiction;

Geoffrey Berman, Holding the Line: Inside the Nation's Preeminent US Attorney's Office and Its Battle With the Trump Justice Department, nonfiction;

Brené Brown, Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, nonfiction;

Robyn Carr, Holiday in Virgin River, fiction;

Clay McLeod Chapman, Ghost Eaters, fiction;

James Clear, Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, nonfiction;

John Connolly, The Furies, fiction;

Bill Crowder, Available for God's Purpose: Lessons from the Life of Elisha, nonfiction;

Angie Cruz, How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water, fiction;

Nelson DeMille, The Maze, fiction;

Lauren K. Denton, A Place to Land, fiction;

John Donohue, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War, biography;

Hiron Ennes, Leech, fiction;

Jessica Fellowes, The Best Friend, fiction;

Orlando Figes, The Story of Russia, nonfiction;

Jackie Sheckler Finch, Alabama: Discover Your Fun, nonfiction;

Wayne Flynt, Afternoons With Harper Lee, biography;

Marisa G. Franco, PhD., Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make-- And Keep—Friends, nonfiction;

Alexandra Greeley, Cooking With the Saints, nonfiction;

Margaret-Maggie Honnold, The Cloisonne Heart, biography;

Jerry B. Jenkins, I Have Called You by Name, fiction;

Jess Kidd, The Night Ship, fiction;

Laurie Lico Albanese, Hester, fiction;

Susan Mallery, Home Sweet Christmas, fiction;

Michael Mann, Heat 2, fiction;

Elizabeth McCracken, The Hero of This Book, fiction;

Dana Milbank, The Destructionists: The Twenty-five Year Crack-up of the Republican Party, nonfiction;

Randall Munroe, What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, nonfiction;

Bill O'Reilly, Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity, nonfiction;

Juliet Patterson, Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide, nonfiction;

Jaclyn Paul, Order from Chaos: The Everyday Grind of Staying Organized With Adult ADHD, nonfiction;

David M. Peña-Guzmán, When Animals Dream: The Hidden World of Animal Consciousness, nonfiction;

Ralph Reed, For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump, biography;

Ryesuke Sakaino, A Beginner's Guide to House Plants: Creating Beautiful and Healthy Green Spaces in Your Home, nonfiction;

Namwali Serpell, The Furrows: An Elegy, fiction;

J.J. Smith, 7-day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse: Lose Up to 15 Pounds in 7 Days and Turn Your Body into a Fat-burning Machine, nonfiction;

Nina Totenberg, Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, biography;

Scott Turow, Suspect, fiction;

Alaina Urquhart, The Butcher and the Wren, fiction;

Daniella Mestyanek Young, Uncultured, nonfiction; and,

Javier Zamora, Solito, biography.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.