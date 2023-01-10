New Brockton council names Medley town's new mayor

Ralph Medley was ultimately named New Brockton Mayor at the town council meeting Monday after fielding questions by two council members who expressed concern about Medley’s vision and plans for the Coffee County town of 1,428.

Medley has served as interim mayor since Mayor Kathryn Holley tendered her resignation Dec. 5, 2022, stating she is unhappy with the direction some town council members are leading the community.

“I can no longer be a part of the direction a couple of the council members are choosing to take our town,” Holley said in her letter to the town council. “I have always tried to improve our town without destroying its character and special qualities, all of which were an act of love for the citizens of New Brockton.

“Due to several circumstances and tragedies in my family over the past three years, I can no longer deal with the chaos with individuals on our council,” Holley said. “I’ve enjoyed being mayor of New Brockton and the support I have received over the years.”

Holley had the distinction of being the town’s first female mayor when she was first elected to serve from 1992 until 1996. She declined to run for reelection in 1996 but ran successfully again in 2012 and had served as mayor since then. Her current term would have ended in 2025.

“This town is my home and I cherish the day we moved here to raise our family,” Holley said in her resignation letter. “With the added responsibility at home and the chaos of being mayor, it’s just best I step down effective Dec. 31.”

As mayor pro tem, Medley served as interim until the council appointed a new mayor and “discuss council structure” was on the agenda for Monday’s first meeting since Holley resigned.

Medley was nominated by Councilman Ronald Terry at Monday’s meeting to fill the vacated mayor’s seat. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Shirley Eads.

“What would you see as your top priority, as far as business?” Councilman Todd Askins asked Medley during the discussion period that followed the motion being seconded. “What is your number 1 priority that we need to make changes on?”

“I’d hope we would stay on the same path that we’re going because I think we are going in the right direction,” Medley said. “I would say that I am open to new ideas. I don’t want this to be ‘business as usual.’ I am open to discussion.”

Askins said, “I just think there is an opportunity here for us to make a lot of improvements. It has seemed, even before I got on the council, that ‘disagreement’ is considered ‘disrespect.’ That is what has led to a lot of stagnation in town and (prevented) coming together to get solutions.”

Councilman Justin Flowers agreed. “Do you have ‘Top 3’ things you want to get accomplished,” he asked Medley. “What’s your goal? How are you going to lead? What’s the difference between you and previous leadership?”

“This is not a position I have pursued,” Medley said. “But I will say that I have been put in this position and I might be the right solution right now. With that said, I would hope that I could work with anybody here. Don’t think that I will take it personally if you come out against me because I won’t.

“With the town council’s help, I think we can move forward."

Terry, repeating his nominating motion, said, “Most definitely we want to move forward. No town wants to stagnate.”

When a vote was called for, Medley was unanimously chosen to serve as mayor for the remainder of Holley’s term.

Any citizen interested in being considered for Medley’s council seat is asked to contact the town clerk for more information.

In other business, the council discussed the letter of resignation dated Dec. 14, 2022 to Holley from town attorney Josh Pipkin. “While I’ve enjoyed my time as city attorney the last 10 years, I believe it’s time for me to step down and ride off into the sunset with you,” he wrote to Holley. Eads suggested asking New Brockton native J.P. Sawyer if he would consider serving in the vacated post.