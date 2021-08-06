New Brockton Elementary unveils new classrooms

New Brockton Elementary School unveiled the newest additions to campus Thursday night, a 12-classroom wing that will also serve as the school’s storm shelter.

The classrooms, which were added onto an existing building, will house fourth through sixth grade, and each class has the ability to seat 28 students. The storm shelter was designed to hold 1,600 people and features storm doors at the end of three hallways, and the windows can withstand wind speeds of up to 200 mph from an ef-5 tornado.

The Coffee County Board of Education invited the public to attend a ribbon cutting and view the classrooms after the board meeting at 6 p.m. Principal Holli Richardson and Assistant Principal Jared Robinson, accompanied by Superintendent Kelly Cobb and retiring Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, also led tours throughout the wing.

Robinson said considering how rapid enrollment has grown in New Brockton over the last few years, the project was completed at just the right time.

“Over the last three years, the campus here, I would say, has doubled, maybe a little more than that, so there’s been a lot of growth in a short time. This is serving that capacity and providing us much-needed room here, but also with state of the art facility to conduct classes,” he said.