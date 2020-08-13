You have permission to edit this article.
New Brockton students sent home as part of COVID plan
New Brockton students sent home as part of COVID plan

  • Updated
Two New Brockton High School students were sent home after exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms on Wednesday.

An additional 30 students, though non-symptomatic, were sent home per the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines for students exposed to a possible COVID-19 case.

Coffee County EMA relayed to media a statement from the Coffee County School system:

“The Coffee County School System has a COVID-19 response plan that has been implemented for this school year,” the statement read in part.

“The School System will continue to take appropriate actions within that plan, will continue to monitor this situation, and continue to remain in contact with state and local public health agencies.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our students and parents as well as the school administration and staff as we deal with these possible health issues.

“Coffee County Schools takes this matter seriously and will continue to work with our partners to offer the safest learning environment possible for our students and staff.”

