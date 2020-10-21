New dentist joins Sarrell Dental in Enterprise

Sarrell Dental of Enterprise is pleased to announce the addition of Dentist, Grant Ross, DMD, at its Enterprise location, 1100 Rucker Blvd Suite A1.
The addition of Dr. Ross allows the practice to expand its hours to five days a week and provide additional access to oral health care services in the Enterprise community.
Ross received his undergraduate from Mississippi College, a Master’s degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and attended dental school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida.
Ross’ approach to dental care is driven by Sarrell Dental’s unique philosophy of Preventistry®. No one is born knowing how to care for his or her teeth, and if oral health professionals can intercede early, provide quality education and care then we can set patients up for a lifetime of good oral health and support full-body health.
“As a dentist at Sarrell Dental, I look forward to the rewarding work of providing quality oral health care to a community that has limited access. If we can educate our patients on preventive care and provide them with the care they need, we can truly change their dental experience and make a profound impact over a lifetime,” Ross said.
Ross and his wife, Courtney welcomed their son Benjamin to the world earlier this year. When he is not enjoying time with family, Ross spends his spare time fishing, running, playing disc golf and video games.
Sarrell Dental treats the dental needs of Alabama’s families with the belief that everyone deserves the same quality care.
Founded in 2004 in Anniston, Sarrell Dental has grown to include 12 locations throughout Alabama. Sarrell Dental started providing vision services in 2006 and currently provides these services in eight locations, including nearby Dothan. We are relentlessly dedicated to our mission: To improve the oral health of all.
Please take an opportunity to stop in and meet the Doctor and staff. Call 334.347.5550 to schedule an appointment.
