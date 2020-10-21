New dentist joins Sarrell Dental in Enterprise

Sarrell Dental of Enterprise is pleased to announce the addition of Dentist, Grant Ross, DMD, at its Enterprise location, 1100 Rucker Blvd Suite A1.

The addition of Dr. Ross allows the practice to expand its hours to five days a week and provide additional access to oral health care services in the Enterprise community.

Ross received his undergraduate from Mississippi College, a Master’s degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and attended dental school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida.

Ross’ approach to dental care is driven by Sarrell Dental’s unique philosophy of Preventistry®. No one is born knowing how to care for his or her teeth, and if oral health professionals can intercede early, provide quality education and care then we can set patients up for a lifetime of good oral health and support full-body health.

“As a dentist at Sarrell Dental, I look forward to the rewarding work of providing quality oral health care to a community that has limited access. If we can educate our patients on preventive care and provide them with the care they need, we can truly change their dental experience and make a profound impact over a lifetime,” Ross said.