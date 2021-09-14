New Dollar General location now open on N. Main Street in Enterprise

Enterprise’s new Dollar General store, located on N. Main Street across from Holley Pharmacy, is now open for business and brings with it a wider selection of produce, home décor, party supplies and the opportunity for nearby schools and libraries to apply for a Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant.

The new store features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry. The store also includes products from the company’s new home décor line and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Enterprise store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”