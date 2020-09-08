New downtown mural painting nears completion

A new downtown mural paying tribute to Fort Rucker’s past, present and future may be completed by early this week.
Artist Wes Hardin and his apprentice, Alaina Finuff, have been drawing and painting for about two weeks on the wall where the 22-foot high, 110-foot wide mural is located.
Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer, who manages the mural project, thanked Hardin and Finuff for the outstanding work that has brought to life the images of soldiers, aviators and the iconic equipment and aircraft recognized as part of Fort Rucker’s rich history.
Hardin designed the mural, which visually tells the story of the Army installation from its beginnings in 1942 as Camp Rucker, to today with Fort Rucker as the Army Aviation Center of Excellence. The design represents the Patriots of Fort Rucker through the years and into the future.
“I am grateful to be a part of this project, and telling this story,” Hardin said, acknowledging the vital role of Fort Rucker and Army aviation in the Wiregrass. “When Camp Rucker came here, there was an explosion of other developments. The post is great for our local economy, and we benefit from the presence of the military men and women in our communities.”
Hardin said he enjoyed doing research for this project. Both he and Doerer expressed appreciation to Army Aviation Museum Curator Robert “Bob” Mitchell and former Museum Foundation Manager Leslie Edens for assisting in the research process.
One of Hardin’s favorite finds in the museum were “wonderful old black and white postcards” that gave a glimpse into the lives of military men and women in days gone by. In fact, Hardin used one of the postcard designs in the mural.
Doerer has marveled at the attention to detail in the mural, especially in the faces of the aviators who reflect Army aviation’s evolution.
The faces are based in large part on the bronze statues that greet visitors just inside the entrance of the Army Aviation Museum on Fort Rucker.
“The faces are amazing,” Doerer said. “Wes has captured the essence of these statues, bringing the bronze figures to life on the wall downtown.”
“The detailed design is time consuming, but we want to make sure this is as close to a photograph as possible,” Hardin explained. “This is realism. We’re painting this very photorealistic because it’s important to our soldiers and aviators that we are as accurate. These are the people and the things that they care about, and we care about them, too.”
One of the aviator depictions is just short of 22 feet high. Hardin is using acrylic paint formulated for outdoor exteriors such as murals, so that the artwork endures through all types of weather conditions over time.
Doerer said the wall will be a stunning visual greeting for drivers as they emerge from under the railroad trestle and head toward downtown.
The mural is on the wall across the street from the First United Methodist Church of Enterprise, and is easily viewed from the church parking lot that is adjacent to the mural wall. Doerer said the city appreciates the church’s support in the mural project.
She thanked the building owner, Marla Peoples, for giving the city permission to use the wall. The recently remodeled building will house Peoples’ new business, Simplicity, along with an additional new business that is coming soon.
The mural is part of a mural grant awarded by the Alabama Power Foundation to the City of Enterprise. The first outdoor art project under the grant was the Boll Weevil Mural on West College Street. Once the current mural project is complete, planning for a third downtown mural will get into full swing.
A dedication for the Fort Rucker mural is being planned. More information on that event will be announced later.
