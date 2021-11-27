New downtown parking lot ready in time for Christmas events

The alleyway work was one of several additional benefits that resulted from the parking lot project.

Three permanent handicapped parking places are being designated on the west end of the lot, behind the old Yancey Parker building. One is van accessible.

The lot will have sidewalks on three sides, along Lee, Edwards and Easy streets. The Easy Street sidewalk runs west to tie into the Main Street sidewalk to provide easy access from the handicapped parking to the sidewalks on Main Street, Mott said.

To prepare for any future possible use of the lot, the City installed stubbed piping that would allow for easy connection to water and sewer service if needed without tearing up the new asphalt.

“We’re taking care of some drainage issues along Lee Street, especially where it connects with Edwards, so we repaired that,” Mott said. “Now we are collecting water at an inlet at the bottom end of the parking lot so we won’t have as much water on the roads for motorists to deal with,” he explained.