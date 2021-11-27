New downtown parking lot ready in time for Christmas events

About 75 parking spaces in a much-needed new downtown parking lot will be ready just in time for the Enterprise Christmas Parade and other special holiday events.
Concrete sidewalks were being poured Tuesday and the striping of the parking places was to be done Wednesday as the last of the construction work is being completed this week. The lot is located on the corner of Lee Street and Edwards Avenue behind the downtown Yancey Parker building.
The new parking lot, which cost $150,000, was made possible through a partnership with a local property owner who wanted to remove the unsightly and uneven foundation debris from the otherwise vacant lot and put it to better use. The property owner agreed to lease the lot to the City for development of additional downtown parking.
“Mayor William E. Cooper and the Enterprise City Council had identified a need for additional parking resulting from the growth our city is experiencing,” said Barry Mott, director of City Engineering Services and the Department of Public Works.
“The completion of the lot is very timely because it will help fill the parking needs for our holiday activities, including the Christmas parade taking place Tuesday, Nov. 30,” he said.
The new parking lot completion coincides with the first implementation of new city ordinance prohibiting cars from parking on certain streets before, during and after some downtown events. The ordinance was approved by the council in July to lessen traffic congestion and increase safety during special events that draw large crowds of people.
For the Christmas parade, no cars will be allowed to park along Main Street or some side streets from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30.
“We’re excited to offer our visitors a better and safer viewing experience for the parade and for the enjoyment of all of the other holiday activities we have downtown,” said Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer. “We encourage you to stay informed about all the holiday happenings and details such as times and parking information by visiting the Downtown Enterprise, Visit Enterprise and Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages and websites during the coming days and weeks.”
With parking no longer allowed on Main Street before or during the parade, Doerer said information about other parking availability is important to know and she is extremely pleased that the new parking lot is ready for use for the busy holiday season. Other confirmed parking locations are the Enterprise Farmers Market and overflow parking lot; the Coffee County Courthouse and District Attorney’s office parking area; Railroad Street, Conner Street and the grassy lot on W. College Street where the Old Enterprise Junior High School formerly stood.
Mott said in anticipation of the holiday events, the Mayor and council tasked city employees six months ago with the mission to get the new parking lot done by Thanksgiving and within the planned budget.
“I’m very proud of the work that our city staff has done to complete the project on time and on budget,” he said. “Our employees have worked diligently to meet these goals.”
Because the City has hired employees skilled in heavy equipment operation and other construction-type duties, money and time can be saved on projects like the new parking lot. In addition, the City has had the foresight to invest in equipment that puts the employees’ skills to optimal use.
A significant portion of the work on this project was done with in-house labor and equipment. City forces did the grading, utility work around the outside of the lot – water, sewer, electric. They also performed some of the pre-construction work for contractors to help reduce the overall cost of the project. In fact, Mott expects the cost will be under the $150,000 designated.
Mott also thanked the Coffee County Commission for assisting, through a special program, with the paving on the lot and on several unsightly alleys in the downtown area.
The badly needed clean-up and improvement was done on the alley behind the Yancey Parker building, the alley behind the Bryar’s Warren/Southern Broadway section of buildings and the east/west alley that runs behind business including Simply South and Milky Moo’s.
“The work on these alleys is not only aesthetically pleasing but it’s going to be very functional for the city,” he said. “We bring garbage trucks through there so this will be a benefit for our workers’ safety and for our equipment as well to make sure we have good access to do what we need to do.”
The alleyway work was one of several additional benefits that resulted from the parking lot project.
Three permanent handicapped parking places are being designated on the west end of the lot, behind the old Yancey Parker building. One is van accessible.
The lot will have sidewalks on three sides, along Lee, Edwards and Easy streets. The Easy Street sidewalk runs west to tie into the Main Street sidewalk to provide easy access from the handicapped parking to the sidewalks on Main Street, Mott said.
To prepare for any future possible use of the lot, the City installed stubbed piping that would allow for easy connection to water and sewer service if needed without tearing up the new asphalt.
“We’re taking care of some drainage issues along Lee Street, especially where it connects with Edwards, so we repaired that,” Mott said. “Now we are collecting water at an inlet at the bottom end of the parking lot so we won’t have as much water on the roads for motorists to deal with,” he explained.
Bases for lampposts have been readied along the sidewalks and two large LED light poles have been installed in the parking lot. Mott said the LED lighting will provide a cost-efficient way to create a safer walking environment for parking lot users. One of the lights will also serve double-duty as a spotlight for the blank wall on the west end of the parking lot. That back wall of the old Yancey Parker building, is expected to be the location of the next downtown mural, which is already in the planning stages.