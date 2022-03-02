New ESCC Homecoming queen crowned

Enterprise State Community College’s Kiya Buchanan was named the 2022 Homecoming queen on Thursday, Feb. 24, during the men’s basketball game against LBW Community College.
Buchanan is currently a freshman at ESCC, and she plans to transfer to Alabama State University to pursue a degree in education. Her goal is to teach third grade. Buchanan represented the Student Support Services Student Advisory Board during Homecoming festivities.
She was chosen by ESCC students to receive the crown out of 10 finalists who formed the Homecoming court. These finalists were Buchanan, sophomore Mary Beth Smith, representing the ESCC Ambassadors; freshman Alexis Lopez, representing ESCC’s Diamond Dolls; sophomore Madison Holley, representing ESCC’s Student Government Association (SGA); sophomore Eryn Johnson, representing ESCC’s Women’s Basketball Team; sophomore Ruby Garcia, representing ESCC’s SGA; sophomore Victoria Crawford, representing the Baptist Campus Ministries; sophomore Addie Killingsworth, representing ESCC’s Ambassadors; sophomore Paige Wiggins, representing the SSS Student Advisory Council; and freshman Kylie Curry, representing ESCC’s SGA.
The crowning of the Homecoming queen was the culmination of a week of activities that brought participants “Back to the 80s.”
On Monday, faculty and staff took part in the Lip Sync Battle held in the Student Center MPR. The winner of the battle was George Scott and Melissa Turner with their performance of “Whoomp! (There it is).”
On Tuesday, ESCC students showed off their artistic skills during the Sidewalk Decoration event held during break, and on Wednesday, ESCC students took on the College’s faculty during a fun 80s Trivia Challenge held on the Quad. ESCC’s faculty and staff won the challenge.
On Thursday, ESCC faculty, staff and students celebrated their Weevil Pride and showed their support to the men’s and women’s basketball teams who played against LBW Community College that night.