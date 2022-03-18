New Family Services program will benefit children

Coffee County Family Services Center has launched two new services to benefit families, particularly when the problem is parents’ inability to get along.

“All too often, we’re called into a situation where the children suffer because the parents cannot get along,” CCDSC Board President Rick Hollingsworth said. “With the implementation of this program, we are now able to protect the children, even from a situation involving their parents, and to make sure that all the parents have a hand in raising their children.”

The center’s new “Family Time Program” consists of a Supervised Visitation service and Monitored Exchange service. The Supervised Visitation service enables children to have contact with a non-custodial parent in the presence of a staff member who observes the situation, providing a safe space for the parent and child to visit. The Monitored Exchange service provides the supervision of the transfer of a child or children from one parent to another. The service involves one parent parking at the back of the family service’s building and the other in the front. A staff member then escorts the child from one parent to the other without the parents having to interact.

CCFSC Executive Director Judy Crowley said there many reasons that parents might not be able to safely exchange their children or visit with them.

“We hope that the parents are going to get a better understanding of their priorities and their priority being their child and how that child can be raise by two parents even if the parents aren’t able to get along well enough to do that together. They can do it separately and both parents can have a great relationship with their child,” Crowley said.

Both services are provided to families free of charge due to a partnership with the Alabama Administrative Office of the Courts. The grand funds available for the services were brought to CCFSC’s attention by Twelfth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley.

“All of us judges realized that this was a valuable resource that we did not have and we knew it was available in other areas of the state,” said Kelley.

The program has been offered for around three weeks and Crowley said that they have already seen success with families using both services.

“We know from research that children thrive when both parents are involved… This service gives every child the chance to be loved by both parents,” Crowley said.

For more information, the Coffee County Family Services Center can be contacted at 334-393-8538.

