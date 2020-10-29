New furnishings improve barracks living at Fort Rucker

“We will continue to program replace­ments for the rest as we go,” she said, adding that 11 training barracks are yet to be refur­nished. “Some of the old pieces of furniture we removed were big and cumbersome – they took up a lot of space. Since the Army has gone to metal furniture, the product quality has greatly improved.”

So far, resident reviews have been posi­tive, she added.

“Soldiers are loving the new beds – they are more comfortable than the older ones,” she said. “We’re always thinking of ways to improve our barracks. We also have a mil­itary construction project to build a new Advanced Individual Training Complex, which will allow us to repurpose the old complex and do away with the oldest build­ings.”

That project is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2027, but Joseph Wyka, DPW di­rector, added that local leadership asked the Army to move it up to FY 2023 because of the dire need at Fort Rucker, but no decision has been made.