New library releases

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Evolution” (F) by Jason Bourne

“Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker”(F) by Rae Carson

“Been There, Married That”(F) by Gigi Levangie

“The Geometry of Holding Hands” (F) by Alexander McCall Smith

“Strength for His People”(NF) by Steven Waterhouse

“Big Summer”(CD) by Jennifer Weiner

(F-Fiction; NF-Non-Fiction; CD-Compact Disc)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

