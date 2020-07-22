New library releases
New library releases

On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“The Room Where it Happened” (NF) by John Bolton

“The Mound Builder Myth” (NF) by Jason Colavito

“Holding Out for Christmas” (F) by Janet Dailey

“In Truth” (NF) by Matthew Fraser

“The Persuasion” (LP F) by Iris Johansen

“A Walk Along the Beach” (F) by Debbie Macomber

The House of Kennedy” (B) by James Patterson

“Of Mutts and Men” (F) by Spencer Quinn

“The Daughters of Erietown” (F) by Connie Schultz

“Burning Down the House” (B) by Julian E. Zelizer

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org.

