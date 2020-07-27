New releases at Enterprise Public Library as of July 27

On the ShelvesThe following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Never Ask Me” (F) by Jeff Abbott
“The Revelations” (F) by Ace Atkins
“The Herd” (F) by Andrea Bartz
“These Ghosts are Family” (F) by Maisy Card
“The Pull of the Stars” (F) by Emma Donoghue
“Why Globalization Works For America” (NF) by Edward Goldberg
“Deadly Touch” (CD) by Heather Graham
“The Devil’s Bones” (F) by Carolyn Haines
“The Last Wife” (F) by Karen Hamilton
“The Book of Lost Names” (F) by Kristin Harmel
“You Are Not Alone” (F) by Greer Hendricks
“Executives Guide to Personal Security” (NF) by David S. Katz
“Half Moon Bay” (CD) by Jonathan Kellerman
“Pretty as a Picture” (F) by Elizabeth Little
“Malorie” (F) by Josh Malerman
“Cajun Justice” (F) by James Patterson
“The Glass Hotel” (F) by Emily St. John Mandel
“On Ocean Boulevard” (CD) by Mary Alice Monroe
“Line of Sight” (F) by James Queally
“Make America Healthy Again” (NF) by Nicole Saphier
“The Two Lives of Lydia Bird” (F) by Josie Silver
“Mother Daughter Widow Wife” (F) by Robin Wasserman
“Echo Mountain” (F) by Lauren Wolk
“Dragon Fire” (F) by Ted Bell
“Peace Talks” (F) by Jim Butcher
“The Eighth Girl” (F) by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung
“The Business of Lovers” (F) by Eric Jerome Dickey
“Hitler’s First Hundred Days” (NF) by Peter Fritzsche
“Let Them Eat Tweets” (NF) by Jacob S. Hacker
“The Grace Kelly Dress” (F) by Brenda Janowitz
“Marguerite” (F) by Marina Kemp
“The Nemesis Manifesto” (F) by Eric Van Lustbader
“Last Couple Standing” (F) by Matthew Norman
“A Very Stable Genius : Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” (B) by Philip Rucker
“The Last Tourist” (F) by Olen Steinhauer
“Summer at Lake Haven” (F) by Raeanne Thayne
“The Woman before Wallis” (F) by Bryn Turnbull
“The Lost and Found Bookshop” (F) by Susan Wiggs
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk.
The Enterprise Public Library has curbside pickup available for their patrons. You will need to reserve your items online, http://www.enterpriselibrary.org, and they will call you when your items are ready for pickup. Then please call them at (334) 347-2636 once you arrive to let them know you are there to pick up your materials.
