 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New releases at the Enterprise Public Library
0 comments

New releases at the Enterprise Public Library

  • 0

New Releases as of Sept. 21

On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“Anxious People” (F) by Fredrik Backman

“Rental Style” (NF) by Chelsey Brown

“Modern Madness” (NF) by Terri Cheney, 

“Dear Life” (B) by Rachel Clarke

“The Darkest Evening” (F) by Ann Cleeves

“Two Reasons to Run” (F) by Collen Coble

“The Summer House” (F) by Lauren K. Denton

“Hello Darkness, My Old Friend” (B) by Sanford D. Greenberg

“Transcendent Kingdom” (F) by Yaa Gyasi

“Everything Beautiful in Its Time” (B) by Jenna Bush Hager

“The Stone Wall” (F) by Beverly Lewis

“Robert B. Parker's Fool's Paradise” (F/LP) by Mike Lupica

“Migrations” (F) by Charlotte McConaghy

“Truth and Justice” (LP) by Fern Michaels

“To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” (F) by Christopher Paolini

“A Question of Betrayal” (F/LP) by Anne Perry

“Speaking for Myself” (F) by Sarah Huckabee Sanders

“Shadows in Death” (F/LP) by J.D. Robb

“Welcome Home” (NF) by Myquillyn Smith

“Beneath a Scarlet Sky” (F) by Mark Sullivan

“Taking Back the Constitution” (NF) by Mark Tushnet

“One by One” (F) by Ruth Ware

“Pass it On” (B) by Deshaun Watson

“The Monsters We Make” (F) by Kali White

“The big book of homemade products for your skin, health & home” (NF) by Jan Berry

"Let's Talk: Conversation starters for dads and daughters" (NF) by Michelle Watson Canfield

“Sew step by step” (NF) by Alison Smith

“The natural cleaning handbook” (NF) by Natalie Wise

“The Jerusalem Assassin” (CD) by Joel C. Rosenberg

“Girls of Summer” (CD) by Nancy Thayer

“Macramé 2”by Fanny Zedenius. 

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 6 and September 12. The information is in the following format:…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert