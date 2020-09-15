New releases at the Enterprise Public Library

New Releases as of Sept. 14
On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Howloween Murder” (F) by Laurien Berenson
“Every Kind of Wicked” (F) by Lisa Black
“Thick as Thieves” (F) by Sandra Brown
“Whirlwind” (F) by Janet Dailey
“Dark Song” (F) by Christine Feehan
“Squeeze Me” (F) by Carl Hiaasen
“Wandering in Strange Lands” (NF) by Morgan Jerkins
“Chaos” (F) by Iris Johansen
“Half Moon Bay” (LP) by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
“The Exiles” (F) by Christina Baker Kline
“A Walk Along the Beach” (LP) by Debbie Macomber
“Bitter Pill” (F) by Fern Michaels
“Then She Vanished” (F) by T. Jefferson Parker
“All the Devils are Here” (F) by Louise Penny
“Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey” (F) by Kathleen Rooney
“Return from Siberia” (NF) by John Shallman
“A Blessing to Cherish” (F) by Lauraine Snelling
“The Deadline” (F) by Kiki Swinson
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!