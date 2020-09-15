 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New releases at the Enterprise Public Library
0 comments

New releases at the Enterprise Public Library

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

New Releases as of Sept. 14

On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“Howloween Murder” (F) by Laurien Berenson

“Every Kind of Wicked” (F) by Lisa Black

“Thick as Thieves” (F) by Sandra Brown

“Whirlwind” (F) by Janet Dailey

“Dark Song” (F) by Christine Feehan

“Squeeze Me” (F) by Carl Hiaasen

“Wandering in Strange Lands” (NF) by Morgan Jerkins

“Chaos” (F) by Iris Johansen

“Half Moon Bay” (LP) by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman

“The Exiles” (F) by Christina Baker Kline

“A Walk Along the Beach” (LP) by Debbie Macomber

“Bitter Pill” (F) by Fern Michaels

“Then She Vanished” (F) by T. Jefferson Parker

“All the Devils are Here” (F) by Louise Penny

“Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey” (F) by Kathleen Rooney

“Return from Siberia” (NF) by John Shallman

“A Blessing to Cherish” (F) by Lauraine Snelling

“The Deadline” (F) by Kiki Swinson

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 30 and September 5. The information is in the following format: na…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert