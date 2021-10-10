New self-service website will help citizens take care of city business online

Enterprise residents will soon have a more convenient way to pay their utility bills, thanks to a new website to be launched by the City of Enterprise later this week.

Citizen Self-Service provides streamlined access to municipal services through a customized website that easily and securely allows citizens to pay bills online and take care of other city business without making a trip to City Hall.

“This is an important step in modernizing the way we engage and interact with those who need City services,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. “We know that the demand for digital communication is increasing, and we feel it is time to take this step. It offers convenience and simplicity, which benefit citizens becoming more and more accustomed to internet bill pay, paperless billing, digital applications and such.”

Cooper said a goal of the system is also to help make City operation and delivery of services faster and more efficient.