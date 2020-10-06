New tech for Army pilots

Executives from Elbit Systems of America are in Enterprise this week soliciting feedback from Fort Rucker’s Army Aviation on two new technologies designed to help helicopter pilots on the battlefield.
Elbit, which already provides electronic systems for the current Apaches, Blackhawks and Chinooks, introduced another evolution of its technology.
“We’re demonstrating our newest solutions for Army aviation – which is a key member of the community here in Enterprise,” said Mark Stiner, Senior Director of Sector Market with Elbit. “It’s a great example of our company continuing our partnership with the Army.
“What we’re really excited about is the systems we’re showing today bring augmented reality to the Army aviation cockpit for the first time.”
On an experimental helicopter Elbit bought and outfitted, it mounted a sensor under the nose, a kind of “ball” of cameras with a wide range of view. Those high-resolution cameras relay data into software that projects all the data onto the pilot’s visor.
Helmet-mounted displays aren’t new. In fact, Elbit makes the helmet-mounted display for the Apache and produces another product that’s used by Navy and Marine pilots on the Blackhawk. But this technology is next-generation stuff.
“This is an evolution to make the Apache more effective,” Stiner said. “The system currently on the Apache sees a narrower field of view; it doesn’t have the high-resolution and it’s not full color.
“This system will allow pilots to fly much more effectively. You think about what a helicopter pilot has to do – fly at low altitudes and high airspeeds – it’s very critical that you’re able to see obstacles at the greatest range possible. It’ll make the aircraft significantly more survivable in complex military operations.”
The fixed-mounted sensor and the visor-display helmet are steps forward in Elbit technology. Elbit anticipates using the technology for both current aircraft and the Army’s future Vertical Lift program.
“The sensor actually has 11 different cameras which are operational in all phases of the aircraft flight. The imagery from these 11 cameras, as well as the aircraft information from all of the instruments on the aircraft, will be presented on this helmet to allow the pilot to fly,” Stiner said.
“The sensor is what we call our Forward Distributed Aperture Sensor. The helmet is what we call the X-sight Augmented Reality Visor.”
“The information collected from the cameras are sent to on-board software, which basically “stitches” it together into one big sea of pixels, if you will,” said Paul Cook, an Elbit vice president of its vertical lift division.
Cook and Stiner are both former Army aviators. Cook said eight of the 11 cameras have infra-red (IR) capability.
“IR’s great. It works with a temperature difference so it can work in total darkness,” Cook said. “The problem is, it doesn’t see lights. If there’s car lights or natural light that the human eye would pick up instantly in a dark environment, the IR doesn’t see lights.
“This is multi-spectral. It has IR, so it has all those advantages, plus it has low-light cameras. They’re stiched and fused together – pixel for pixel – so it has the best of both worlds. You can see in the darkness with the infra-red and it you can see in the light.”
But it’s not the technology, it’s the speed at which is it is processed and displayed, that is the eye-opener.
“It takes the feed from that sensor, we rotate, crop it and put in on the helmet. You also have to compute the pilot’s head position, because what you show him has to be where he’s looking – and it has to happen in less than 20 milliseconds,” Cook said. “If there’s a lag, if I move my head and the picture has to catch up, it makes you sick.
“You have to not only do it but you have to do it very, very, very fast. From the first photon of light that goes through the glass on that sensor to when we project on the pilot’s visor is about 15 milliseconds. It’s got to be that fast.”
The sensor’s range of view is 190 degrees wide and 90 degrees tall.
“With the wide field of view, the high resolution and the color, you don’t have to reference your instruments, you don’t have to look at heads-down displays,” Cook said. “You have everything in front of your eyes. It’s very natural because that’s kind of how we operate as human beings. We’re trying to make it easy for the pilot to use everything.”
Stiner said early feedback on the new technology, which is about five years in the making, has been “extremely positive.”
“The system has been flown by Army test pilots as well as senior operational Army pilots,” Stiner said. “That’s why we brought it down here to try to get a wider cross-section of the Army leadership to be able to see it and give us more feedback.”
Elbit Systems officials said the experimental helicopter, which arrived late last week, will be here for the rest of the week.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!