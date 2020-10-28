New tools purchased for Elba Fire Department

As a precautionary measure due to individuals being exposed to COVID-19, the Elba City Council held its scheduled Monday evening meeting via conference call and approved several new items of business.
Fire Chief Drew Parker presented a bid from Coastal Rescue Solutions in the amount of $52,191 to purchase updated rescue tools.
In late September, the department was awarded a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program in the amount of $51,250, and Parker said these funds would assist with the purchase. The council unanimously approved the request.
This is the fifth grant in 10 years the department has received from the program. In past years, the funds were used to purchase new trucks, but this year the department has elected to purchase several new tools, including a battery-powered extrication tool and stabilization struts for vehicles. Parker described the extrication tool as similar to the Jaws of Life and said the stabilization struts go underneath vehicles to give it level footing and can even lift the vehicles if someone is trapped underneath.
“When folks are in vehicle accidents and the metal is mangled, we have a way to go in there with a hydraulic tool and extricate the patients from those vehicles,” he said.
The tool they have now is around 15 years old and is gas powered. The difference in the time it takes to get each tool up and running, he said, is two to three minutes compared to 30 seconds for the battery-operated machinery.
Additionally, he requested the city pay the grant writer’s fee for the monies received for the rescue tools, and the council again approved the request.
In the clerk’s report, Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe said the city has one house left on the list to demolish from the first set of FEMA buyouts. Additionally, eight more houses will be closed on Friday and ready for demolition. Boothe said the city plans to demolish as many houses in the second set as possible, but it also plans to take formal bids from contractors to assist with the demolition, if necessary. Two bid types will be accepted: one for homes with asbestos and one for homes without asbestos.
At the end of the meeting, outgoing mayor Mickey Murdock expressed his gratitude to the council for working with him over the last nine years in making improvements to the city and wished incoming mayor Tom Maddox and the council best wishes going forward.
The new mayor and one new council member, Bryan Grimes, representing District 4, will officially take office next Monday, Nov. 2.
In other business:
- The council reviewed the financial statements.
- Police Chief Leslie Hussey reported the department has been preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Zeta and that the county is now in the red zone in the COVID risk assessment map with 126 new cases in the last seven days.
- The Avenu Insights & Analytics contract was approved.
