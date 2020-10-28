New tools purchased for Elba Fire Department

As a precautionary measure due to individuals being exposed to COVID-19, the Elba City Council held its scheduled Monday evening meeting via conference call and approved several new items of business.

Fire Chief Drew Parker presented a bid from Coastal Rescue Solutions in the amount of $52,191 to purchase updated rescue tools.

In late September, the department was awarded a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program in the amount of $51,250, and Parker said these funds would assist with the purchase. The council unanimously approved the request.

This is the fifth grant in 10 years the department has received from the program. In past years, the funds were used to purchase new trucks, but this year the department has elected to purchase several new tools, including a battery-powered extrication tool and stabilization struts for vehicles. Parker described the extrication tool as similar to the Jaws of Life and said the stabilization struts go underneath vehicles to give it level footing and can even lift the vehicles if someone is trapped underneath.

“When folks are in vehicle accidents and the metal is mangled, we have a way to go in there with a hydraulic tool and extricate the patients from those vehicles,” he said.