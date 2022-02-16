New TRiO program helps high school students succeed

A new program available through Enterprise State Community College helps high school students prepare for life after graduation.
Educational Talent Search (ETS) is a Federal TRiO program that encourages high school students to complete school and take part in some form of postsecondary education or training. ETS was one of two new TRiO programs implemented at the College in 2021 that provide community members with assistance in pursuing higher education or training for business/industry.
“The ETS program and its advisors have one goal: to see our participants succeed in high school and after graduation,” Director Tiffany Snell said. “This program provides another vital resource available to the students in our community, and we can’t wait to see an increase in the number of participants who not only graduate from high school but also enter the workforce prepared with a technical or academic degree.”
Snell has worked with the College’s Student Support Services (SSS) program on ESCC’s campus for several years. SSS is another TRiO program that has provided support for over 40 years to students attending the College.
“I’m honored to take on this new role at ESCC,” she said. “I look forward to strengthening our partnerships with the local schools and serving the amazing high school students in our community.”
ETS serves approximately 500 students in Daleville, Elba, Enterprise, Geneva County, Geneva, New Brockton, Samson and Zion Chapel High Schools. Through the program, students receive academic, financial and career counseling as well as ACT Preparation. Additional services include career exploration and aptitude assessment, tutorial services, assistance in completing college admissions and financial aid applications, and mentoring programs. The program is free for participants.
“Our mission at Enterprise State is to connect people, from high schoolers to adult learners, with the opportunities to go to college or train for a high-demand career,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “The new Talent Search program allows us to reach more high schoolers in our community and help them prepare for their future. We’re proud to have this service available through our College.”
Interested students can apply to join the program online at escc.edu/trio. Students can also speak with their school counselor to complete a paper application. For more information on ESCC’s ETS program, email tsnell@escc.edu or call (334) 347-2623 ext. 2233.