New TRiO program helps high school students succeed

A new program available through Enterprise State Community College helps high school students prepare for life after graduation.

Educational Talent Search (ETS) is a Federal TRiO program that encourages high school students to complete school and take part in some form of postsecondary education or training. ETS was one of two new TRiO programs implemented at the College in 2021 that provide community members with assistance in pursuing higher education or training for business/industry.

“The ETS program and its advisors have one goal: to see our participants succeed in high school and after graduation,” Director Tiffany Snell said. “This program provides another vital resource available to the students in our community, and we can’t wait to see an increase in the number of participants who not only graduate from high school but also enter the workforce prepared with a technical or academic degree.”

Snell has worked with the College’s Student Support Services (SSS) program on ESCC’s campus for several years. SSS is another TRiO program that has provided support for over 40 years to students attending the College.