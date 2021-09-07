New tutoring center aims to helps students succeed

The Tutoring Center, a new after-school tutoring program with a unique approach, is making its way to Enterprise with the goal of seeing its students succeed.

Jay Desai, center director and franchisee, said he was moved to open the franchise after seeing the effects the pandemic and virtual learning has had on students. With two children of his own, Desai struggled with the setbacks of this and trying to find after-school supplements.

“When school was closing, I was mind-blown when we were asked to become a teacher overnight,” Desai said. “The idea is also to catch up because so many children are behind now and the teachers have too many responsibilities.”

The Tutoring Center’s program primarily focuses on of math, reading, and writing for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Desai said that while there are many different methods for learning, he believes these three basic subjects are the best approach.

When beginning the program, the center offers a free diagnostic assessment to determine each child’s skill levels and help develop a personalized plan for them to improve in areas they lack in. As part of this improvement plan, they receive an individualized workbook that they go through with the help of instructors.