New tutoring center aims to helps students succeed

The Tutoring Center, a new after-school tutoring program with a unique approach, is making its way to Enterprise with the goal of seeing its students succeed.
Jay Desai, center director and franchisee, said he was moved to open the franchise after seeing the effects the pandemic and virtual learning has had on students. With two children of his own, Desai struggled with the setbacks of this and trying to find after-school supplements.
“When school was closing, I was mind-blown when we were asked to become a teacher overnight,” Desai said. “The idea is also to catch up because so many children are behind now and the teachers have too many responsibilities.”
The Tutoring Center’s program primarily focuses on of math, reading, and writing for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Desai said that while there are many different methods for learning, he believes these three basic subjects are the best approach.
When beginning the program, the center offers a free diagnostic assessment to determine each child’s skill levels and help develop a personalized plan for them to improve in areas they lack in. As part of this improvement plan, they receive an individualized workbook that they go through with the help of instructors.
“They could have higher skills in math and lower skills in reading or vice versa,” Desai said. “That’s where the assessment plays a key in role in creating the booklet.”
Another important facet of the program is its “rotational approach to learning.” Students attend the center two or three times a week where they rotate through three different stations, each with different instructors and areas of focus. They stay at each station between 15 and 30 minutes, which helps keeps the students focused and interested in what they’re learning, Desai said.
His main goal is to see students that go through his center to do well in school and life. In the future, he hopes to add SAT and ACT prep courses to further help students succeed.
“That’s also something that would help them get into college and I really want out community children to achieve,” Desai said. “The community is going to benefit from this because education is so important.”
While Desai does not anticipate the center to open for another month or two, he has already heard from several interested parents and said he looks forward to opening and helping students in Enterprise.
For more information about The Tutoring Center and its services, contact 334-475-4597 or www.enterprise.tutoringcenter.com.