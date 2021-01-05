New Year’s Day accident leaves one dead

In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident involving the death of a pedestrian, according to a press release sent Monday afternoon by the Enterprise Police Department.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection of Coppinville Road.

“A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian was walking west on the circle in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by oncoming traffic, and (he) was pronounced dead at the scene,” Lieutenant Billy Haglund said.

The pedestrian was later identified as Frank Patrick Bradley Jr., 19, of Enterprise.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries. The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating “to determine if any other contributing factors exist in the traffic accident,” Haglund said.

No further information could be released at this time.

