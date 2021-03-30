Noble signs with University of Rochester

“For me as a coach, this is a big deal. It’s a big day for our program,” he said. “This means that young man is going on to play football at the next level, which is a dream for a lot of people. I’m really proud of Julian and for keeping that dream and making it a reality, and I’m extremely proud for his family. It’s a big day.”

Although academics was a big factor in his decision on where to attend college, it wasn’t the only one. Noble said he wanted to find the right place for his football abilities and style of play, but also the right coaching staff. He found it all and more under head coach Chad Martinovich.

“The coaches were actually with me last March, so we’ve been talking for a whole year,” he said. “When we went up there to visit, it was so cool to see them. Those guys really are professionals, and I really think they they’re going to use me to my maximum ability. I’ve followed them for a while, and they’re program changers.

“I’ve already bought in. I like how they do things. They’re legit coaches, so that’s a big deal for me. I’m just grateful that I get to have another season and get the best education with some top-tier coaches.”

Martinovich, who has been the head coach for three years, has no doubt Noble is going to make an immediate impact.