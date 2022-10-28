Nominations being sought for annual Veterans Day tribute

Local veterans will be honored in the City of Progress during the annual tribute scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.

The Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony will being at 5 p.m. at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Family Park. The Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony will follow at the Enterprise Civic Center and begin at 6 p.m.

The tribute, coordinated by the local Veteran Service Organizations, with support from the City of Enterprise and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, will also include announcing the Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year award winners.

Nominations are currently being sought for both awards. Both the Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year nominees should set a positive example and reflect well upon military values such as selfless service, honor and integrity, said Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator for the city. Nominees should also live in Enterprise or in close proximity to the city.

More information about award criteria and nomination forms can be found at www.enterpriseal.com/events. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Completed forms should be emailed to Kirkland at kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov.