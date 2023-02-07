The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the grand marshal of the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

This is the 30th anniversary of this festive community event, according to Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham.

The parade will be Saturday, March 18, at noon on East College Street in downtown Enterprise.

“If you, or someone you know, would like to be considered for this historical honor, please go to the chamber’s website or to the office at 553 Glover Avenue before Feb. 17 to fill out a nomination form,” Grantham said.

All nominees must reside in the greater Enterprise area. Selection criteria will be based upon the following:

Background history of Irish ancestry or strong connection to Irish culture/heritage;

Details that demonstrate nominee’s contribution to the betterment of the Enterprise area which may include active support of community organizations and events; and,

Must be available and willing to participate in all events including marching as the grand marshal in the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and participating in the Half Pint 0.5K fun run while carrying the large flag of Ireland.

For more information contact the chamber office at (334) 347-0581.