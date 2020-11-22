Nov. 22: A truly unforgettable day

Hmmm.

Back to Friday, Nov. 22, 1963, and Miss Leonidas Jones’s eighth-grade Enterprise Junior High School homeroom, where some of the 15 of us rookie members of Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Marching Band were waiting to be bused to EHS by Mr. Lewie Morris.

At EHS, we were to board one of two band buses and head to Eufaula for the 10th football game of the season, a game that’d been postponed September 20.

In that pre-playoff era, the Wildcats, coached by second-year head coach Paul Terry, beat Eufaula after the assassination-caused second postponement, 21-7, to end the 7-1-2 season that included our second consecutive win against Dothan.

Even as eighth graders, we knew something was wrong when Miss Jones wasn’t in her classroom after lunch that haunting Friday.

Minutes crept like hours while we waited and waited for her.