Occupants pulled from Enterprise house fire by neighbor taken to hospital Sunday

  • Updated
Sunday fire in Enterprise - 9-4-22

Firefighters battle an Enterprise house fire Sunday afternoon that sent two occupants to the hospital.

 KAY KIRKLAND

ENTERPRISE - Two occupants of a home here were pulled out of the residence by a neighbor Sunday afternoon before first responders arrived, according the city’s fire chief.

Fire Chief Christopher Davis said both occupants of the Bellwood Road home that suffered heavy fire damage were taken to the hospital by the Enterprise Rescue Squad. Their condition was not available Sunday evening.

Davis said the EFD responded to the emergency call at approximately 4:24 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not released and an investigation is ongoing, Davis said. Additionally, the name of the neighbor was not released.

