Officials investigate early morning fire at Santa Fe Cattle Co

Fire ravaged a popular steakhouse early Tuesday morning. Officials are investigating it as a potential arson case after discovering the business was burglarized prior to the fire.

"Surveillance footage shows an individual wearing a gray hoodie breaking into the business and stealing money," an Enterprise Police Department press release stated.

EPD Detectives and Alabama State Fire Marshals will be conducting a joint criminal investigation for arson.

EPD's Criminal Investigations Division requests anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at enterprisepd.com.

Around 2:30 a.m., Enterprise Fire and Rescue and Enterprise police were dispatched to a report of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company. When units first arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

A press release stated that no further information will be released at this time.

