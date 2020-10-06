Officials praise Pilgrim's COVID practices

Among the safety practices implemented at the Pilgrim’s facility are access restrictions, revised floor plans for employee entry and exit, installation of temperature testing and hand sanitizing stations, expanding break and cafeteria areas for social distancing and installation of plexiglass shields in key locations.

Facility leaders as well as employees also participate in ongoing education and training regarding the virus and safety measures.

“It’s obvious that they’ve put a significant effort into protecting their employees here at the facility,” Herring said. “They’ve invested time and money in some really innovative practices that seems to be working well for the company, and obviously is good for the well-being of the employees and the community at large.”

Pilgrim’s is one of the world’s largest poultry and pork producers, processing, preparing, packaging and delivering food products to more than 100 countries. The 70-year-old company has 58,000 employees in 39 production facilities and 27 prepared foods facilities in 14 U.S. States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe.

The company partners with more than 4,900 family farms for poultry and 6,300 family farms for hog and lamb supplies.