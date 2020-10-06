Officials praise Pilgrim's COVID practices

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper and other city leaders who toured the Pilgrim’s poultry production facility last week said they are impressed with the company’s COVID-19 safety management program.
“Our thanks go to complex Manager David Massey, COVID Safety Manager Bryce Hollomon and Human Resources Manager Matthew Parkinson for taking us on a very informative tour of the facility and sharing with us the highly successful safety program the company has implemented during the COVID-19 crisis,” Cooper said.
The Mayor was joined by Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring, Interim Police Chief Michael Moore, Capt. Chris Davis and Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland for the tour of the 300,000-square-foot facility on Coffee County Road 636.
Antonio Pierson, day shift manager, and Dennis Mertins, Operational Excellence coordinator, helped conduct the tour through the plant.
Massey and Hollomon said the local facility, which employs more than 600 people, has had a low percentage of employees impacted with the Coronavirus.
“Our primary focus area, in addition to producing the food products for our customers and providing employment opportunities, is employee safety,” Hollomon said.
The virus-prevention program began with what Hollomon called the “Covid-19 Playbook” of best practices, which set forth initial plans for protecting employees. It has changed frequently as more information about the virus is learned and the ways of combatting it have changed.
Among the safety practices implemented at the Pilgrim’s facility are access restrictions, revised floor plans for employee entry and exit, installation of temperature testing and hand sanitizing stations, expanding break and cafeteria areas for social distancing and installation of plexiglass shields in key locations.
Facility leaders as well as employees also participate in ongoing education and training regarding the virus and safety measures.
“It’s obvious that they’ve put a significant effort into protecting their employees here at the facility,” Herring said. “They’ve invested time and money in some really innovative practices that seems to be working well for the company, and obviously is good for the well-being of the employees and the community at large.”
Pilgrim’s is one of the world’s largest poultry and pork producers, processing, preparing, packaging and delivering food products to more than 100 countries. The 70-year-old company has 58,000 employees in 39 production facilities and 27 prepared foods facilities in 14 U.S. States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe.
The company partners with more than 4,900 family farms for poultry and 6,300 family farms for hog and lamb supplies.
“We produce more than 3 million servings of chicken every day at this facility,” Hollomon said. “All birds are inspected by an onsite USDA inspector. The facility provides chicken products to customers such as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Publix and Sam’s Club.”
Cooper said Pilgrim’s has been an integral part of the local economy for many years. “I thank you for the pride that you have in this company, which shows in what we’ve seen here today - the cleanliness and the efficiency of operation, and the attitude of the employees,” he said. “They seem to be enjoying their work.”
Parkinson said the local facility has a payroll of about $22 million per year that goes into the regional economy. He noted that another key mission of the company is to give back to the community.
This year, the company will be investing $315,000 in the community through its Hometown Strong Initiative. Parkinson said the company will be releasing more information about that partnership at a later date.
Last year, the company also gave more than $13,000 in sponsorships for various community activities and sold 302,000 pounds of chicken to area residents at marked discounts.
