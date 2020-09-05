Officials wary of holiday COVID-19 spike

Alabama health officials are hoping the long Labor Day weekend will not result in a spike of COVID-19 numbers that happened after the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.

“Usually the numbers will go up about two weeks after a holiday. Then hospitalizations will happen a week or two after that,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said Friday. “That is something we want to watch. We want to make sure people keep doing what we ask them to do – watch your social distancing, wear a mask because it’s still a rule out there, and wash your hands frequently.”

Brown knows eyes are rolling and heads are shaking. This isn't “new” news.

“I think we’re all having fatigue with this,” he said. “We hear the numbers all the time, we get told all the time about the mask. It’s hot, your glasses fog up, it’s hard for us to keep that going. But we need to realize it’s not just for us, it’s for everybody else. If we all do it, we all benefit from it.”

There is another reason to be concerned with this particular holiday weekend. Nobody wants to combine COVID-19 with a serious flu season.

“It’s a concern. We don’t want to see a spike right after this Labor Day,” Brown said, noting by the time numbers rise and hospitalizations would follow, it’s early October, which traditionally ushers in flu season.

“Two weeks out from this we’ll see how much people paid attention to the rules,” he said.

Coffee County’s COVID-19 numbers appear headed in the right direction. Brown said Friday there had been 87 positive tests in the past 14 days.