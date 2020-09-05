 Skip to main content
Officials wary of holiday COVID-19 spike
Alabama health officials are hoping the long Labor Day weekend will not result in a spike of COVID-19 numbers that happened after the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.

“Usually the numbers will go up about two weeks after a holiday. Then hospitalizations will happen a week or two after that,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said Friday. “That is something we want to watch. We want to make sure people keep doing what we ask them to do – watch your social distancing, wear a mask because it’s still a rule out there, and wash your hands frequently.”

Brown knows eyes are rolling and heads are shaking. This isn't “new” news.

“I think we’re all having fatigue with this,” he said. “We hear the numbers all the time, we get told all the time about the mask. It’s hot, your glasses fog up, it’s hard for us to keep that going. But we need to realize it’s not just for us, it’s for everybody else. If we all do it, we all benefit from it.”

There is another reason to be concerned with this particular holiday weekend. Nobody wants to combine COVID-19 with a serious flu season.

“It’s a concern. We don’t want to see a spike right after this Labor Day,” Brown said, noting by the time numbers rise and hospitalizations would follow, it’s early October, which traditionally ushers in flu season.

“Two weeks out from this we’ll see how much people paid attention to the rules,” he said.

Coffee County’s COVID-19 numbers appear headed in the right direction. Brown said Friday there had been 87 positive tests in the past 14 days.

“Which is better than before when we were getting around 160 – almost double that,” Brown said of numbers from around a month ago.

The numbers of infections are down, but most counties in this area are still high or very high on the state’s risk indicator dashboard. He said that is due to the high positivity rate.

“More of the people who are getting tested are showing up positive,” he said. “That’s mainly because if people don’t have a symptom they’re not getting tested like they were before. Now it’s primarily if people have a symptom they’re getting a test, and that’s causing our positivity rate to go up.”

As of Sept. 4, Medical Center Enterprise (MCE) has collected 4,275 tests with 321 positives and five pending. The reporting of these tested/pending/positive cases does not indicate that these patients have or have not been a patient at Medical Center Enterprise.

Brown said the positivity rate affects the testing of nursing home employees as part of a new regulation issued by the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Based on the positivity rate for the county, they have to test their employees at a different rate,” the EMA Director said. “If it’s 10 percent or more they have to test every employee twice a week. That’s because that’s our most vulnerable people, those in our nursing homes. They want to make sure they’re protected. If it’s between 5.1 and 10 then they only have to test once a week. And if it falls below 5 percent they have to only test once a month.”

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

