Oh, what might have been

I drove by my high school the other day and caught a glimpse of the football team practicing.

It’s hard to believe that it was 45 years ago that I last wore shoulder pads. I was always an unwilling participant in those hot August practices known as two-a-days. Unwilling because it meant an early end to summer, for something as miserable as football practice, where my wiry 160 pounds had to go up against beefy, grunting man-boys, who had lots of hair covering thick biceps, calves and knuckles. And who didn’t seem too concerned that they could have easily killed me.

Mostly though, I just stood around while real players got to practice actual plays as I and the rest of the walking practice dummies became known as “team players,” with our only game experience coming with less than a minute and the team up by at least 40 points. We usually just languished on the sidelines, in our moth-eaten jerseys and over-sized, under-padded helmets, feigning interest and enthusiasm, while the real jocks rode the brokenness of our frail bodies to glory.

I did have a couple of moments though, when, as a sophomore, I scored two touchdowns. Of course it was for the sophomore team, but hey, even Jerry Rice started somewhere. When the coach at last put me in that first time, it sort of turned out I didn’t know the plays all that well, and sort of ran the wrong route, which put me right in front of our flanker the same time the ball got there. So naturally I grabbed it, and after spinning around a few times, managed to even run the right way before being tackled. Somehow I made it to the end zone, where I handed the ball to the ref while envisioning my upcoming ticker-tape parade. My teammates all seemed happy. Well, not the flanker so much.