 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio Democrats sue over dropbox limitations
0 comments

Ohio Democrats sue over dropbox limitations

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Democrats sued the state's election chief Tuesday seeking to force an expansion of ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election.

The complaint filed against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose outlines what Democrats see as an urgent need to expand the number of secure voter drop boxes in Ohio's 88 counties. County election boards maintain single drop boxes at each board location as an alternative to mailing in an absentee ballot.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after LaRose issued a directive that prohibited election boards from installing drop boxes anywhere but the board location, effectively limiting the number of bosses to one per county. Voting advocates have promoted the use of drop boxes as a key tool to delivering absentee ballots to election boards during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The complaint we filed today makes clear that nothing in Ohio law prevents counties and the Secretary of State from expanding drop boxes within their respective counties," Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said in a statement Tuesday.

Pepper accused LaRose's directive of hindering voters in a way that “is not consistent with Ohio statue,” using the example that Cuyahoga County, with more than 860,000 registered voters, only has one dropbox.

“Secretary LaRose has been and continues to be supportive of legislation that permits additional options for voters to return their absentee ballots,” LaRose’s spokesperson Maggie Sheehan said in a response to the lawsuit Tuesday. “As an executive office holder, he must follow the law as the legislature writes it.”

The state party leader also made note that many Republican-led states, like Georgia and Utah, as well as Democratic-run states, depend on drop boxes during a normal election year.

In a letter to LaRose last week, legislative Democrats contended that the election chief already has both the power and the authorization he needs to add drop boxes and to pay ballot postage.

The legislators noted that the Controlling Board already approved LaRose covering eligible election expenses from CARES Act money back in June. They noted that the U.S. Election Assistance Commission has issued guidance listing postage among eligible uses of that federal COVID-19 relief money.

LaRose responded to criticism from Democrats last Tuesday by saying his “innovative solution” for paying postage would help make “every mailbox a dropbox for millions of Ohioans, making it easier than ever to cast a ballot in a general election.”

He plans to ask the Controlling Board to approve $3 million in funds from his offices Business Services Division for the postage. His office doesn’t expect the costs of postage to exceed $2 million.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 9 and August 15. The information is in the following format: Name,…

Elba BOE maps out plan for football
News

Elba BOE maps out plan for football

  • Updated

In the first school board meeting since Elba students returned to school, the main focus was on updating the board on the number of absent stu…

Zion Chapel students test positive
News

Zion Chapel students test positive

  • Updated

Two students at Zion Chapel School have now tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said in a letter to parents Wedne…

+2
District 2 contenders get candid
News

District 2 contenders get candid

(Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 will be featured in today…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert