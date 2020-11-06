On the road again

A month and four days later, the four of us, plus what appeared to be more than half of Enterprise, were in another big stadium.

In case you weren’t there, Enterprise also had a big year in 1979, went 13-1, and won the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 4A championship in Birmingham’s historic Legion Field by downing Vestavia Hills, 14-13, for the trophy.

The Cats returned to Legion Field in 1980’s semi-finals and lost to Parker on an ice-covered field, 20-7, then in ’81, despite going 8-1 with a 17-6, loss to eventual state champion Northview, didn’t reach the post-season because a 10th game couldn’t be scheduled.

Enterprise (13-0-1) had 10 regular-season games in 1982 and on December 3, claimed another state 4A title, shared with W.A. Berry, now Hoover, after a 10-10 tie before the AHSAA outlawed ties.

TONIGHT.

Said all the above so the lads and everyone with a rooting interest/involvement with the 2020 EHS football team, will know, from here, looks like the Cats are launching another golden era.

Stay tuned; it’ll take time.

There are only 32 teams competing for the 7A championship.