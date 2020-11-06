On the road again

For the fifth consecutive year, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats and Theodore High’s Bobcats are playing football despite being 178 miles apart.
The game’s at C.A. Douglas Field where the Wildcats took a 28-27 win in 2019’s regular-season finale, evening the series at 3-3.
These two teams of Cats are playing in the opening stanza of the four-round 7A playoffs and from the looks of the brackets, an Enterprise win could force a rematch with Region 2 foe, Central/Phenix City, or might cause the nomadic Wildcats to return to Mobile County a third time this season.
Demouy Kennedy was an all-world linebacker at Theodore last season; he won’t play tonight even though his new team, the University of Alabama, is idle tomorrow, after beating the whoopie out of Mississippi State last week.
Alabama and Mississippi State often play around Halloween, including 1979, when the two met in Tuscaloosa and Old Dothan grad Steadman Shealy set a record for quarterbacks in these parts with 193 rushing yards in the 24-7 Bama win, one of 12 the National Champions earned that year.
Ask former EHS coaches Charlie Abernathy, Sam Weeks and James Daniel about that game the four of us drove to Tuscaloosa to watch.
A month and four days later, the four of us, plus what appeared to be more than half of Enterprise, were in another big stadium.
In case you weren’t there, Enterprise also had a big year in 1979, went 13-1, and won the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 4A championship in Birmingham’s historic Legion Field by downing Vestavia Hills, 14-13, for the trophy.
The Cats returned to Legion Field in 1980’s semi-finals and lost to Parker on an ice-covered field, 20-7, then in ’81, despite going 8-1 with a 17-6, loss to eventual state champion Northview, didn’t reach the post-season because a 10th game couldn’t be scheduled.
Enterprise (13-0-1) had 10 regular-season games in 1982 and on December 3, claimed another state 4A title, shared with W.A. Berry, now Hoover, after a 10-10 tie before the AHSAA outlawed ties.
Said all the above so the lads and everyone with a rooting interest/involvement with the 2020 EHS football team, will know, from here, looks like the Cats are launching another golden era.
Stay tuned; it’ll take time.
There are only 32 teams competing for the 7A championship.
Enterprise is Alabama’s sixth-largest school; New Dothan is fifth and is the only other 7A school within 75 miles of the World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument.
Nomads are us.
For 2012-13, the AHSAA relocated Enterprise, Old Dothan and now-deceased Northview to Baldwin County.
In:
- 2012 - Cats played at Fairhope and Baldwin County on consecutive Fridays, at Daphne the ninth regular-season week, and the first playoff round, at McGill-Toolen, a private school, was ugly/unforgettable.
- 2013, EHS played regular-season games at Foley and Robertsdale.
- 2015, Enterprise lost to McGill in the first playoff round; McGill beat Spain Park, 14-12, for the championship.
- 2016, Enterprise (10-2) lost to McGill in the second round; McGill lost championship to Hoover.
- 2017, Cats lost in Theodore in the regular season.
- 2019, EHS won at Theodore, lost at McGill, which fell to 6A for 2020-21.
Long bus rides ain’t new.
Go Cats
