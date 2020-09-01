 Skip to main content
On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“The Falcon Always Wings Twice,” fiction,by Donna Andrews

“Someone to Romance,” fiction, by Mary Balogh

“Cry Baby,” fiction, by Mark Billingham

“A Private Cathedral,” fiction, by James Lee Burke

“Shuttle, Houston,” biography, by Paul Dye

“Sex and Vanity” fiction, by Kevin Kwan

“The Friendship List,” fiction, by Susan Mallery

“You Can't Catch Me,” fiction, by Catherine McKenzie

“The Girl from Widow Hills,” fiction, by Megan Miranda

“Cajun Justice,” CD, by James Patterson

“The Midwife Murders,” fiction, by James Patterson

“My Vanishing Country,” biography, by Bakari Sellers

“The Order,” (CD) by Daniel Silva

“Royal,” fiction, by Danielle Steel

“The Apprentice Billionaire's Guide to : LEADS,” non-fiction, by Brad Sugars

“A Chronology of Architecture,” non-fiction, by John Zukowsky

“Serial Killers of the '70s,” non-fiction, by Jane Fritsch

“Eating Vegetarian,” non-fiction, by Alissa Bilden Warham

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

