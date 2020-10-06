On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library as of Oct. 5:
“The Revelators” (LP) by Ace Atkins
“The Last Agent” (F) by Robert Dugoni
“The Ultimate Startup Book” (NF) by Kevin Duncan
“Troubled Blood” (F) by Robert Galbraith
“You Are Never Alone” (NF) by Max Lucado
“Cajun Justice” (LP) by James Patterson
“The Coast to Coast Murders” (F) by James Patterson
“Mayo Clinic Guide to Arthritis” (NF) by Lynne S. Peterson, M.D.
“The Book of Two Ways” (F) by Jodi Picoult
“Call of the Raven” (F) by Wilbur Smith
“Chance of a Lifetime” (F) by Jude Deveraux
“Total Power” (F) by Vince Flynn
“The Evening and the Morning” (F) by Ken Follett
“Thief River Falls” (F) by Brian Freeman
“The Killings at Kingfisher Hill” (F) by Sophie Hannah
“Die with Zero” (NF) by Bill Perkins
“The Home Edit Life” (NF) by Clea Shearer
“How to Write a Winning Scholarship Essay” (NF) by Gen and Kelly Tanabe
“Too Much and Never Enough” (B) by Mary L. Trump
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!