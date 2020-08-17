On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases as of Aug. 17 available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“Mrs. Lincoln's Sisters” (LP) by Jennifer Chiaverini
“Surviving Autocracy” (NF) by Masha Gessen
“Live Free or Die” (NF) by Sean Hannity
“PEW” (F) by Catherine Lacey
“The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump” (B) by Ronald J. Sider
“The Order” (LP) by Daniel Silva
“Journey of a River Walker” (NF) by Ray Whaley
“Choppy Water” (F) by Stuart Woods
“The Silent Daughter” (F) by Claire Amarti
“Deadlock” (F) by Catherine Coulter
“Indigo” (F) by Loren D. Estleman
“Do IT! Speaking” (NF) by David Newman
“1st Case” (F) by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
“Relentless” (F) by R. A. Salvatore
“The Silent Wife” (F) by Karin Slaughter
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.
