On the Shelves
On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“Chance of a Lifetime” (CD) by Jude Deveraux

“1st Case” (F) by James Patterson

“The Silent Wife” (LP) by Karin Slaughter

“What's Your Problem?” (NF) by Thomas Wedell-Wedellsborg

“The Lost and Found Bookshop” (LP) by Susan Wiggs

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

