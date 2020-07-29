On the Shelves
0 comments

On the Shelves

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The following are popular new releases available as of July 29 at the Enterprise Public Library:

“A Cold Trail” (F) by Robert Dugoni

“The Familiar Dark” (F) by Amy Engel

“A Good Girl's Guide to Murder” (F) by Holly Jackson

“Half Moon Bay” (F) by Jonathan Kellerman

“The Moment of Tenderness” (F) by Madeleine L'Engle

“Trace Elements” (F) by Donna Leon

“Muzzled” (F) by David Rosenfelt

“The Order” (F) by Daniel Silva

“Wonderland” (F) by Zoje Stage

“Near Dark” (F) by Brad Thor

“The Fortress” (NF) by Alexander Watson

“Lead with Speed” (NF) by Alan Willett

“The Lost Book of Adana Moreau” (F) by Michael Zapata

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

For The Record

Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 13 and July 17:

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News