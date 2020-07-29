On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available as of July 29 at the Enterprise Public Library:
“A Cold Trail” (F) by Robert Dugoni
“The Familiar Dark” (F) by Amy Engel
“A Good Girl's Guide to Murder” (F) by Holly Jackson
“Half Moon Bay” (F) by Jonathan Kellerman
“The Moment of Tenderness” (F) by Madeleine L'Engle
“Trace Elements” (F) by Donna Leon
“Muzzled” (F) by David Rosenfelt
“The Order” (F) by Daniel Silva
“Wonderland” (F) by Zoje Stage
“Near Dark” (F) by Brad Thor
“The Fortress” (NF) by Alexander Watson
“Lead with Speed” (NF) by Alan Willett
“The Lost Book of Adana Moreau” (F) by Michael Zapata
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636 or request your ID number from the staff at the library’s circulation desk. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.
