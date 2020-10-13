 Skip to main content
On the Shelves
On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases available at the Enterprise Public Library as of Oct. 12:

“Thick as Thieves” (LP) by Sandra Brown

“Magic Lessons” (F) by Alice Hoffman

“Chaos” (LP) by Iris Johansen

“The Wicked Die Twice” (F) by William W. Johnstone

“Elsewhere” (F) by Dean Koontz

“A Burning” (F) by Megha Majumdar

“Hieroglyphics” (F) by Jill McCorkle

“One of Us is Next” (F) by Karen M. McManus

“Leave the World Behind” (F) by Rumaan Alam

“His Very Best Jimmy Carter, A Life”  (B) by Jonathan Alter

“Eli's Promise” (F) by Ronald H. Balson

“Paradise Peak” (F) by Janet Dailey

“Christmas Cupcake Murder” (F) by Joanne Fluke

“Begin Again” (NF) by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

“Dreaming Death” (F) by Heather Graham

“Troubles in Paradise” (F) by Elin Hilderbrand

“Three Single Wives” (F) by Gina Lamanna

“A Beginner's Guide to Upholstery” (NF) by Alex Law

“Happily This Christmas” (F) by Susan Mallery

“The Brightest Star” (F) by Fern Michaels

“The Gift of Family” (F) by Mary Monroe

“Finding Freedom” (B) by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

“Shuggie Bain” (F) by Douglas Stuart

“The Christmas Table” (F) by Donna VanLiere

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

