On the Shelves
The following are popular new releases as of September 9 available at the Enterprise Public Library:

“If I Were You” (F) by Lynn Austin

“Deadlock” (CD/LP) by Catherine Coulter

“The Friendship List” (LP) by Susan Mallery

“Improving Father-Daughter Relationships” (NF) by Linda Nielsen

“Get Free Cash for College” (NF) by Gen Tanabe

“Near Dark” (LP) by Brad Thor

“Choppy Water” (LP) by Stuart Woods

(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)

If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.

