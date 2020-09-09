On the Shelves

The following are popular new releases as of September 9 available at the Enterprise Public Library:
“If I Were You” (F) by Lynn Austin
“Deadlock” (CD/LP) by Catherine Coulter
“The Friendship List” (LP) by Susan Mallery
“Improving Father-Daughter Relationships” (NF) by Linda Nielsen
“Get Free Cash for College” (NF) by Gen Tanabe
“Near Dark” (LP) by Brad Thor
“Choppy Water” (LP) by Stuart Woods
(F-Fiction/NF-Non-Fiction/B-Biography/ LP-Large Print/CD-Compact Disc/E-Ebook)
If you have a current membership card and would like to reserve a book, call the Enterprise Public Library at 347-2636. You can also reserve library items through the online catalog at www.enterpriselibrary.org. Curbside pickup is available as well.
