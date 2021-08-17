One arrested in string of vehicle burglaries

After responding to reports of a vehicle burglary late Saturday night, Enterprise patrol officers quickly discovered multiple vehicles had been burglarized and had a suspect in custody a short while later.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to a call for a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of Frisco Lane. During the investigation, Capt. Billy Haglund said officers discovered three other vehicles in the area had also been burglarized.

While patrolling the area, officers located Dominique Kenneth Leon Trice, 31, of Elba in possession of the stolen items and charged him with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and failure to possess felon registration card. Trice was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

The stolen items included portable electronics, money, and a firearm, and officers determined that Trice was able to obtain entry into the vehicles through the unlocked doors.

“The Enterprise Police Department would like to remind Enterprise residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles and to lock your vehicles when they are left unattended,” Haglund said.

