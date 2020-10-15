 Skip to main content
One critically hurt in Tuesday crash
The Elba Fire Department responded to the scene of an accident early Tuesday morning involving a semi-truck and a tree.

Fire Chief Drew Parker said they received a call for a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 87 North at approximately 5:30 a.m.

“The original call was for a semi-truck versus a tree with the tree down in the roadway,” he said.

Once officers arrived on-scene, the call was upgraded to include entrapment.  Truck 2, Truck 6, Engine 3, Engine 1 and Command 1 responded, Parker said.

“Truck 2 and Command 1 arrived simultaneously to find a box truck with a large broken off tree on top of the box with the driver heavily entrapped and partially ejected,” he said.

“Command 1 then called for New Brockton Fire Department as mutual aid for manpower while establishing command and Truck 2 started extrication.”

Parker reported that extraction took approximately 50 minutes and firefighters had to cut through layers of wreckage to free the driver. Once freed, Enterprise Rescue took the patient to a local medical facility before being transferred to a trauma center for treatment.

It was noted that the driver did suffer life-threatening injuries, but the family said he is stable at this time.

Parker thanked the New Brockton Fire Department, the Elba Police Department, Enterprise Rescue, Elba and Enterprise dispatchers, Coffee County deputies, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, the City of Elba Street Department and the Alabama State Department of Transportation on a job well done.

“If it wasn’t for the hard work and determination of all involved then the outcome of this incident could’ve been much worse,” he said.” We owe (you) a very large ‘thank you.’”

