One critically hurt in Tuesday crash

The Elba Fire Department responded to the scene of an accident early Tuesday morning involving a semi-truck and a tree.

Fire Chief Drew Parker said they received a call for a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 87 North at approximately 5:30 a.m.

“The original call was for a semi-truck versus a tree with the tree down in the roadway,” he said.

Once officers arrived on-scene, the call was upgraded to include entrapment. Truck 2, Truck 6, Engine 3, Engine 1 and Command 1 responded, Parker said.

“Truck 2 and Command 1 arrived simultaneously to find a box truck with a large broken off tree on top of the box with the driver heavily entrapped and partially ejected,” he said.

“Command 1 then called for New Brockton Fire Department as mutual aid for manpower while establishing command and Truck 2 started extrication.”

Parker reported that extraction took approximately 50 minutes and firefighters had to cut through layers of wreckage to free the driver. Once freed, Enterprise Rescue took the patient to a local medical facility before being transferred to a trauma center for treatment.