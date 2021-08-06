One dead after Friday morning shooting

Enterprise Police have identified the woman killed in a suspected domestic violence dispute early Friday morning at the Econo Lodge on Glover Avenue, EPD officials said.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the hotel and discovered a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to witness reports, the suspect fired numerous rounds at the victim and fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Lt. Billy Haglund identified the victim as Tempest Jazzkneea James, 30, of Enterprise and said she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Detectives indicated that the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute. The case is being actively investigated, and no further information is available at this time.

