Open houses canceled for Enterprise City Schools junior highs, high school

Enterprise City Schools has made the decision to cancel all open houses at Coppinville Junior High School, Dauphin Junior High School and Enterprise High School citing COVID-19 concerns as cases continue to increase. Many COVID guidelines from the previous school year will also remain in place for the start of the upcoming year, including disallowing the use of lockers.

The update came Monday afternoon in a letter to local media that reads as follows:

"One of our main beliefs in Enterprise City Schools is to create a safe, clean and intellectually stimulating environment for all of our students. We hope to create that experience again this school year.

"Due to the drastic increase in Covid-19 cases over the last month, Enterprise City Schools has made the decision to return to COVID-19 protocol in our schools to protect our students, staff and stakeholders. This decision did not come easy and was only made after discussions with medical and state officials. Many of the same guidelines in place during the 2020-2021 school year will also be implemented at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Additional details will come from the Superintendent’s Office this week.