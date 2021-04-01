Opening day is no joking matter

Until a compromise was finally reached, Mays and Mantle were banished from baseball together after having begun their Major League careers in 1951.

In ’51, Willie’s New York Giants and Brooklyn’s Dodgers ended the regular season tied, so a three-game playoff ensued and entering the bottom of the ninth inning of the third game, in the Polo Grounds October 3, the Giants trailed, 4-1.

Two outs and a run scored later, Bobby Thomson came to bat with two runners on base, prompting Brooklyn manager Chuck Dressen to call bullpen coach Clyde Sukeforth for one of the two relief pitchers ready to play; Dressen wanted Carl Erskine.

Sukeforth recommended the other guy as Erskine had just bounced a warm-up pitch; so, despite having given up a homer to Thomson earlier in the series, Ralph Branca took the mound and on his 0-1 pitch, Thomson hit the three-run homer, “the shot heard around the world.”

“The “Miracle of Coogan’s Bluff.”

Willie was in the on-deck circle … and on October 5, was at bat in the second game of the ’51 World Series against Mantle’s Yankees.