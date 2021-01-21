Opinion: Alabama should expand Medicaid to reduce birth defects

January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month. At March of Dimes, we know the health of a community is reflected by the health and well-being of its babies, and in Alabama, one in eight babies is born too sick, too soon. That’s nearly 7,000 babies a year.

When babies are born before 37 weeks, the likelihood of a child suffering from acute and chronic health issues goes up exponentially. Babies born too soon often have defects with their lungs, hearts, eyes or intestinal tracts, and they are at higher risk for long-term intellectual and developmental delays. Black women are at a 50% higher risk of preterm birth than their white counterparts, and nearly three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes. By these numbers alone, the health and well-being of Alabama is not looking great.

We are still learning more each day about the underlying causes of birth defects and preterm birth. But we do know that when a mother becomes pregnant while suffering from uncontrolled chronic conditions including hypertension, diabetes, asthma, substance abuse or autoimmune diseases, their pregnancies are at higher risk of complications.