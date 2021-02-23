Opinion editorial: Medicaid expansion is the lifeline Alabama needs now

Nearly half of Alabama’s residents have high blood pressure and countless more have other serious underlying health issues that make them even more vulnerable to this deadly virus.

Mobile County resident Aqualyn Kennedy knows better than anyone the impact that limited access to care can have for patients in need. As a survivor of cardiovascular disease and stroke and a member of the American Stroke Association Advisory Committee, she understands the challenges many in Alabama face, especially during the Covid-19 era.

“This season of reflection during the pandemic has brought many problems into clearer view around the world and, more specifically, within Alabama's borders. Covid-19 has been devastating not only due to the number of lives lost, but also in the many ways Covid-19 has negatively altered our lifestyle.

“The impact of Covid-19 is magnified when our friends and neighbors lack access to the health care they need to fight off and recover from this virus. There are also known and unknown negative long-term effects on people with pre-existing conditions.