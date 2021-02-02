Osvaldo Flores receives Coffee County Good Citizen Award

The 2020 overall winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen's Award and Scholarship Contest was Kinston High School’s Osvaldo Flores.

Created in 1934, this award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Each year, the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest Chair, Liz Barton, works with the school counselors from each of the five high schools in the county to have them submit their "Good Citizen" to represent their school.

From these five, one is selected as the overall winner and their Good Citizen's package is submitted to the State DAR Chair to be judged at the state level. Each entry is presented with a certificate and a good citizen’s pin, and the winner is presented with a monetary gift from the local DAR Chapter.