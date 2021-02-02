Osvaldo Flores receives Coffee County Good Citizen Award

The 2020 overall winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen's Award and Scholarship Contest was Kinston High School’s Osvaldo Flores.
Created in 1934, this award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
Each year, the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest Chair, Liz Barton, works with the school counselors from each of the five high schools in the county to have them submit their "Good Citizen" to represent their school.
From these five, one is selected as the overall winner and their Good Citizen's package is submitted to the State DAR Chair to be judged at the state level. Each entry is presented with a certificate and a good citizen’s pin, and the winner is presented with a monetary gift from the local DAR Chapter.
Flores is the son of Claudia and Uribel Flores and is a Kinston Ambassador and the percussion captain for the Kinston High School marching band. He is also the President of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of many other organizations and honor societies. Upon graduation, Flores will be attending Princeton University on a four-year scholarship.
The other four winners are:
- Enterprise High School: Nyasia Thomas. Thomas is the daughter of Anthony and Cheareice Thomas, and she currently serves as the head drum major for the Enterprise High School band, is a Wildcat Representative and is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies. This fall, she was also elected as homecoming queen. Her future plans include traveling to Europe and attending Stanford University upon her return to the states.
- New Brockton High School: Jordan Boland. Boland is the daughter of Connie Nichols and Todd Boland. Boland currently serves as a Gamecock Representative and Captain of the Varsity Volleyball team. She is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies and is very involved in her church youth group at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Upon graduation, Boland plans to attend a four-year university and apply for nursing school.
- Elba High School: Collin Harrison. Harrison is the son of Kayla Harrison. He serves as the Vice President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Treasurer of the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program. He is the team captain for the varsity football team and the varsity basketball team and is also involved in many clubs and honor societies. Harrison is the youth leader at his church, Rocky Head Missionary Baptist Church. Upon graduation, he plans to attend Troy University and pursue a nursing degree.
- Zion Chapel High School: Brianna Davis. Davis is the daughter of Brandon and Angela Davis. She serves as the band captain and team captain for the varsity basketball team. She is an Academic Ambassador and is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies. She is an active member of Jack Assembly of God Church and has served for several years in the Children's Church Program. Upon graduation, Davis plans to attend the University of South Alabama and pursue a bachelor's degree in pre-physical therapy.