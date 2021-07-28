Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest opens Aug. 2

The 2022 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest will begin accepting entries on Monday, Aug. 2. This year’s contest is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama Tourism Department. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31.

The 2022 photo contest will focus on traditional photography techniques and the use of hand-held cameras. No cellphone, smartphone, game camera or drone photography will be chosen as winning photos for nine of the 10 categories. Smartphone and tablet photos will be accepted in the Young Photographers category.

The photo contest is open to state residents and visitors alike, but qualifying photos must have been taken in Alabama in the past two years. Any amateur photographer not employed by ADCNR is encouraged to enter.

A total of eight photos per person may be entered in the following categories. You may enter all eight in one category or among several categories.

The contest categories include:

Alabama State Parks

Birds

Bugs and Butterflies

Cold-blooded Critters

Nature-Based Recreation

Scenic