Over 200 bikes donated for Toys for Tots

Because of Coffee County Family Services, Annie’s Outreach, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and too many other generous organizations and citizens throughout the county to name, over 200 children will be greeted with a brand new bicycle on Christmas morning.
Each year, Coffee County Family Services (CCFS) partners with Toys for Tots and other civic and religious organizations to help local underprivileged families celebrate Christmas through a bike and toy drive. After identifying needs with families who are already part of its parent education and home visitation program, CCFS then begins taking applications for Toy for Tots and other assistance programs, based on income, starting in early October.
CCFS Director Judy Crowley said they were able to help approximately 1,000 children this season— around 700 children with the help of Toys for Tots and around 300 more with the support of local churches, businesses and individual donors.
“That’s pretty insane for us. We’re a tiny little staff, so it’s been a crazy time of year,” Crowley said. “The community really stepped up, and Toys for Tots just has spectacular folks. They did a beautiful job for our kids this year.”
The bike distribution was held Tuesday, and other Toys for Tot giveaways were held at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Saturday and at Mitchell Nissan, Ed Sherling Ford and Grace Place Church the week before.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce spent weeks advertising for bike donations in the Chamber newsletter, and Annie’s Outreach also played a heavy role in supporting this event, as well. In addition to raising awareness, Annie’s Café provided lunch for volunteers and Toys for Tots staff on distribution day. Ultimately, Crowley said there was so much support it’s impossible to name everyone who helped.
“Matt Larsen has been a friend for a long time, and he helps us with raising awareness with what we need,” she said. “It’s hard to even tell you who donated there were so many. A lot of people dropped off bikes and others dropped off checks, like Weevil City Cruisers who donated $1,000, so that we could purchase bikes.”
County Commissioner Jim Thompson “and friends” delivered the first load of bicycles to the Enterprise Civic Center on Monday, and Rev. John Belcher and his crew from the Enterprise Christian Mission along with players from the New Brockton High School football team assisted with the delivery of a monumental amount of toys.
“This was a true community effort. We are so grateful,” Crowley said. “This is only possible because of an amazing staff and Board of Directors, literally hundreds of volunteers and unwavering support from the community. We are a tiny agency with a tiny budget, but we are happy to coordinate this effort for the children of our county.”
With COVID-19 in mind, organizers arranged the drive thru event so volunteers and recipients had as little contact as possible. Volunteers wore masks and carried the gifts to each family’s vehicle, and the families then put the gifts inside their cars.
Crowley said stores begin to sell out of bikes the closer it gets to Christmas, so the board has discussed starting earlier next year—if they can procure a secure space that’s large enough to store hundreds of bikes—so more families can be helped.
“If you try to buy a bike anywhere within 100 miles right now, you will find that people in Coffee County cleaned them out. Our families were very, very grateful for the assistance,” she said. “It’s a hard year for everyone, and many of our families, while they may be back to work now, they’re behind on everything because they were out of work for a good period of time. They were extremely grateful that the community came together to make sure their children had a good Christmas.”
Coffee County Family Services is a non-profit organization committed to aiding underprivileged families in an effort to promote family stability. A wide variety of service are offered, including parenting classes for young adults, teenagers and fathers, the Parent Project and other group parenting classes.
The organization also offers breast cancer education, mammograms for low-income women over the age of 40, clinical breast exams, cervical cancer exams, special programs regarding health issues for incarcerated women through the state and the annual Coffee County Breast Cancer Forum.