Over 200 bikes donated for Toys for Tots

With COVID-19 in mind, organizers arranged the drive thru event so volunteers and recipients had as little contact as possible. Volunteers wore masks and carried the gifts to each family’s vehicle, and the families then put the gifts inside their cars.

Crowley said stores begin to sell out of bikes the closer it gets to Christmas, so the board has discussed starting earlier next year—if they can procure a secure space that’s large enough to store hundreds of bikes—so more families can be helped.

“If you try to buy a bike anywhere within 100 miles right now, you will find that people in Coffee County cleaned them out. Our families were very, very grateful for the assistance,” she said. “It’s a hard year for everyone, and many of our families, while they may be back to work now, they’re behind on everything because they were out of work for a good period of time. They were extremely grateful that the community came together to make sure their children had a good Christmas.”

Coffee County Family Services is a non-profit organization committed to aiding underprivileged families in an effort to promote family stability. A wide variety of service are offered, including parenting classes for young adults, teenagers and fathers, the Parent Project and other group parenting classes.